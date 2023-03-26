Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was murdered over an old enmity at Chakrala, in the jurisdiction of Daood Khel police station on Sunday.

Police said that shopkeeper Muhammad Nawaz (34), had an old enmity with Riaz and others on a piece of land. In a fit of grudge, Riaz shot dead Muhammad Nawaz whenwas shuttering down his shop.

Police shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.