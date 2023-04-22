Old enmity claims life

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :A youth was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that rivals had opened fire to avenge an old rivalry and killed 25-year-old Shabbir Ali resident of Chak No.77-JB Mullanpur.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.