Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down by his opponents over an old enmity in Kundian police limits on Thursday.

Police said Aziz Hashmi and Umar Hashmi opened firing at Akif Shah and Umair Shah over the enmity.

Resultantly, Akif died on the spot while Umair sustained bullet injuries.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to a localhospital.