Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :An elderly man was gunned down by his opponents over old enmity here at Jahler village (soon Valley) in the jurisdiction of Jouharabad Police station on Thursday.

Police said that Dost Muhammad (65) had an old enmity with Imran Ghanjera and others r/o same villageOn the day of incident, Imran killed him after opening fire at him.

Further investigation was under way.