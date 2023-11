SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A man was gunned down while his brother was injured over an old enmity

on Wednesday.

Police said Sajid had enmity with Ali Shah and others on domestic issues.Today,

Ali Shah,Tanveer Ahmed ,Meer and Zubair shot dead him when he was going to Sargodha on

a motorcycle with his brother Ameer Hamzar who also recieved injuries.