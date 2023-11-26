Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023

Old enmity claims life

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Two outlaws shot at and allegedly killed a man over old enmity in the limits of City police station Alipur on Sunday.

A youngster named Muhammad Sabir alias Shabu Hijana was going to Alipur city riding on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, two armed outlaws opened fire and killed Sabir and managed to escape from there.

The local people shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Alipur, with self-help.

Upon receiving information, DSP Alipur reached the spot and assured that the killers would be arrested soon.

Further investigation was underway

APP/amj-sak

1645 hrs

