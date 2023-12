(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A man was axed to death by his rivals on an old enmity in Dawood Khail police limits

on Monday.

Police said Muhammad Waris had an old enmity with Kaleem, Shahid and Shafique who

killed him in an attack.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital besides starting investigation.