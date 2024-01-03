Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over old dispute here under the jurisdiction of Midh Ranjha police station on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Manazir Javed (48) was returning home after attending funeral when Imran (41) killed him after opening fire at him near Sultan Pur.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for legal formalities.