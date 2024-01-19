Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A man was gunned down by his rivals here in the jurisdiction of Bhulwal police station on Friday.

Police said that Mukhtar Ahmed (45) r/o Hathi wind area had old enmity with Usman, Akaash, Saeed Muhammad and Zafar of same locality.

On the day of incident, they killed him after opening fire at him.

On getting information,police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.