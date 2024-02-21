Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A man was gunned down by his rivals over old enmity here under the jurisdiction of Jouharabad police station on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Nasar Iqbal (40) r/o Mossa Khail area,Bhulwal had enmity with Amjad,Naveed and Majeed.

On the day of incident,they barged into his house and opened fire at him,killing him on the spot.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for legal formalities.