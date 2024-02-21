Old Enmity Claims Life
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A man was gunned down by his rivals over old enmity here under the jurisdiction of Jouharabad police station on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson said that Nasar Iqbal (40) r/o Mossa Khail area,Bhulwal had enmity with Amjad,Naveed and Majeed.
On the day of incident,they barged into his house and opened fire at him,killing him on the spot.
Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for legal formalities.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Weather in KP to be cold, partly cloudy2 minutes ago
-
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void13 minutes ago
-
Six buildings sealed22 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against drug smugglers continued32 minutes ago
-
200-kg unhealthy meat discarded52 minutes ago
-
Health deptt stops MTI Hospitals BOGs from taking major decisions52 minutes ago
-
Thousands of Kashmiris languishing in jails belie Indian claims of peace in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah1 hour ago
-
India urged to fulfill its promise of granting right to self determination to IIOJK people1 hour ago
-
Man gunned down2 hours ago
-
300 kites recovered2 hours ago
-
Man killed his fellow to death3 hours ago
-
Two killed in road mishap3 hours ago