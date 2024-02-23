Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A man was gunned down by rivals over old enmity here in the limits of Harnooli police station on Friday.

Police said that Muhammad Shair (50) r/o Harnooli had an old enmity with Naveed, Qadir and Ajmal.On the day of incident,they killed him after opening fire at him.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Man

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

20 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

46 minutes ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

52 minutes ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

14 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

14 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

14 hours ago
 Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on F ..

Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson

14 hours ago
 Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan