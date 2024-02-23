Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A man was gunned down by rivals over old enmity here in the limits of Harnooli police station on Friday.

Police said that Muhammad Shair (50) r/o Harnooli had an old enmity with Naveed, Qadir and Ajmal.On the day of incident,they killed him after opening fire at him.

Further investigation was under way.