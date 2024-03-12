Old enmity claims life

A youth was shot dead while his brother sustained serious bullet injuries over an old enmity in the area of City Jaranwala police station

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that one Irfan Bhatti resident of Chak 126-GB along with his brother Ghulam Rasool was getting his motorcycle repaired at a shop where his rivals Arsalan etc.

came and opened indiscriminate firing to avenge an old rivalry.

As a result, Irfan received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his brother Ghulam Rasool to hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing, he added.