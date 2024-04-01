Old Enmity Claims Life
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A youth man was stabbed to death over an old enmity in the area of Mansoorabad police station.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that one Asim was sitting in the barber shop for getting his hairs trimmed when his rivals Faqeer Hussain, etc.
came and they severely hit him with a stab.
As a result, the man received critical injuries and was rushed to hospital but he expired during treatment.
The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was underway, he added.
Recent Stories
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP government takes steps for transgender welfare: Masal Yousafzai3 minutes ago
-
IRSA to meet on Tuesday to finalize water share of provinces for Kharif season3 minutes ago
-
CM directs reservation of separate room for treatment of transgender at District Headquarter hospita ..13 minutes ago
-
Rescue remains high alert on Youm-e-Ali, foolproof security for holy gatherings13 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead over resistance during robbery13 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 110,700 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested19 minutes ago
-
New Punjabi movie “Babul Veer” to be released on Eid-ul-Fitr23 minutes ago
-
HEC announces April 14 deadline to apply for SEE-LAW test23 minutes ago
-
‘Mah-e-Isar O Aman’ featuring Naat & Tilawat competition in full swing at Lok Virsa23 minutes ago
-
Two persons burnt in CPEIC cylider blast incident33 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet Masroor Anwar observed33 minutes ago