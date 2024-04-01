Old enmity claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A youth man was stabbed to death over an old enmity in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that one Asim was sitting in the barber shop for getting his hairs trimmed when his rivals Faqeer Hussain, etc.

came and they severely hit him with a stab.

As a result, the man received critical injuries and was rushed to hospital but he expired during treatment.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was underway, he added.