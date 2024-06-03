Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over old enmity here at Chak no. 63-NB here on Monday.

Jhal chakiaan police said that Ejaz and others r/o Chak no.63-NB gunned down Khizer Hayat r/o same locality when he was in his home.

Police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

