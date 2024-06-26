Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over old enmity here at Luk area Mangywala on Wednesday.

Saddar police said that Muhammad Irfan (22) r/o Mangywala was present in main Luk morr market area when his rivals including Muhammad Liaqat Haider and others ended his life after opening fire at him.

Police reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

