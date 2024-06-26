Old Enmity Claims Life
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over old enmity here at Luk area Mangywala on Wednesday.
Saddar police said that Muhammad Irfan (22) r/o Mangywala was present in main Luk morr market area when his rivals including Muhammad Liaqat Haider and others ended his life after opening fire at him.
Police reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
