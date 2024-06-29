Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A man was killed over an old enmity at Chawywala under the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station here on Saturday.

Police said that Mehboob, 30, of Chawywala, and Ali Asghar, 25, of the same locality, had an old enmity.

On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words, after which Mehboob shot Ali Asghar dead. An

investigation is ongoing.