Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A man was killed over an old enmity at Chawywala under the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station here on Saturday.

Police said that Mehboob, 30, of Chawywala, and Ali Asghar, 25, of the same locality, had an old enmity.

On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words, after which Mehboob shot Ali Asghar dead. An

investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics

Dead Police Station Man Sahiwal Same

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

39 seconds ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

12 minutes ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 hour ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

7 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

15 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

15 hours ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

15 hours ago
 Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

16 hours ago
 Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stole ..

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

15 hours ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan