Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A man was gunned down over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 sources informed that Zaigham had an old enmity with Ghulam Mujtaba, residents of

Hussain Shah Bangla over domestic issues.

In a fit of grudge, Zaigham with the abetment of two

others shot at and killed Ghulam Mujtaba.

Rescue-1122 teams along with local police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for

necessary legal formalities.

Police were looking into the matter.