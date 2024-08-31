Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over an old enmity here in Ghalapur area, situated in Midh Ranjha police station precincts on Saturday.

Police said two groups, Sajid group and Zahid group, had been running an enmity for years. On the day of the incident, Sajid and his three accomplices, shot dead Zahid. Legal action was under way against the accused, added the police.