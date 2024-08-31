Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over an old enmity here in Ghalapur area, situated in Midh Ranjha police station precincts on Saturday.

Police said two groups, Sajid group and Zahid group, had been running an enmity for years. On the day of the incident, Sajid and his three accomplices, shot dead Zahid. Legal action was under way against the accused, added the police.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Man

Recent Stories

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 hour ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

15 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

15 hours ago
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

15 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

15 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

15 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

15 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan