Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A man was killed over an old enmity in Bhulwal police limits on Monday.

The police said that Ghulam Rasool, 44, of Chak No 7 had an old enmity with Saleem,

Tahir and others over some domestic issues.

Today, the accused gunned down Ghulam Rasool and fled.

The Rescue 1122 and the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local

hospital for autopsy.