Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A man was killed over an old enmity in Bhulwal police limits on Monday.

The police said that Ghulam Rasool, 44, of Chak No 7 had an old enmity with Saleem,

Tahir and others over some domestic issues.

Today, the accused gunned down Ghulam Rasool and fled.

The Rescue 1122 and the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local

hospital for autopsy.

Related Topics

Police Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

1 day ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

1 day ago
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

1 day ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

1 day ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

1 day ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

1 day ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

1 day ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan