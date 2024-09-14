Old Enmity Claims Life
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries in firing over an old enmity, here on Saturday.
According to details, 45-year-old Saifur-Rehman, a resident of Hardev, a village near Sheikhupura, and a fugitive in a murder case, had been staying with his relatives in Chak No 291-EB for the last two months.
On Saturday, his opponents riding on motorcycle opened fire when they were returning to home from agriculture land.
As a result, Saif-ur-Rehman sustained a bullet in his head and died on-the-spot, while his companion Dastagir sustained serious injuries. The injured was shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital for medical treatment.
Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and launched interrogation.
DSP Zafar Iqbal Dogar said that the area has been cordoned off and police team formed for the arrest of the culprits.
