Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over old enmity here at Khan Muhammadwala area,Bhera on Friday.

Police said that Mumtaz Gondal (44) resident of Khan Muhammadwala had an old enmity with Fazal ur-Rehman (39) of same locality and five others including Saleem, Tahir, Tariq, Majeed and Basit.

On the day of incident, they killed him after opening fire at him.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Fire Man Same Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

2 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

5 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

17 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

20 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

23 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

23 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

23 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan