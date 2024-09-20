Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals over old enmity here at Khan Muhammadwala area,Bhera on Friday.

Police said that Mumtaz Gondal (44) resident of Khan Muhammadwala had an old enmity with Fazal ur-Rehman (39) of same locality and five others including Saleem, Tahir, Tariq, Majeed and Basit.

On the day of incident, they killed him after opening fire at him.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.