Old Enmity Claims Life
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals here at Mohallah Okhli,Mauza Qaidabad area here on Wednesday.
Police said that Shair Abass along with accomplice gunned down Dildar Tiwana (33) r/o Okhli Mohla over old enmity.
Police concerned shifted the body to hospital for autopsy while further investigation was underway.
