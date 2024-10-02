Old enmity claims life

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals here at Mohallah Okhli,Mauza Qaidabad area here on Wednesday.

Police said that Shair Abass along with accomplice gunned down Dildar Tiwana (33) r/o Okhli Mohla over old enmity.

Police concerned shifted the body to hospital for autopsy while further investigation was underway.