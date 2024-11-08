Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 11:30 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A man was gunned down killed by rivals over old enmity here at Phularwan police limits on Friday.

Police said that Muhammad Yar Gondal ,44, resident of Rattu Kala had enmity with Saleem Hayat, Muhammad Qasim Tarar and Hasnaat Rasool Tarar.

On the day of incident, they along with two unidentified armed outlaws opened fire at Yar and killed him on the spot.

Police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

