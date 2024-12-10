Old Enmity Claims Life
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A man was shot dead while another sustained injuries over
an enmity in the jurisdiction of Millat Town police station.
Police said here on Tuesday that Gulfam Bajwa along with
accomplices allegedly opened fire at Saeed Wazir Ahmad
and Sikandar in Latif Garden, Munianwala in a fit of grudge.
Saeed Wazir died on the spot while Sikandar received
bullet injuries who was shifted to a hospital.
A police team reached the site and shifted the body to the
mortuary after collecting forensic evidence.
CPO Kamran Adil has sought a report from SP Madina Town
into the incident.
