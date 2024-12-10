Old enmity claims life

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A man was shot dead while another sustained injuries over

an enmity in the jurisdiction of Millat Town police station.

Police said here on Tuesday that Gulfam Bajwa along with

accomplices allegedly opened fire at Saeed Wazir Ahmad

and Sikandar in Latif Garden, Munianwala in a fit of grudge.

Saeed Wazir died on the spot while Sikandar received

bullet injuries who was shifted to a hospital.

A police team reached the site and shifted the body to the

mortuary after collecting forensic evidence.

CPO Kamran Adil has sought a report from SP Madina Town

into the incident.