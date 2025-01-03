Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A man was killed by his rivals on an old enemy at Chak Shehzad Shahpur in Shahpur police limits.

Rescue 1122 said that Muhammad Ramzan (35) s/o Muhammad Yousaf had an old enmity with his village fellows.

On the day of the incident, they shot him dead. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics

Dead Police Man Shahpur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

2 minutes ago
 DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3 ..

DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days

32 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..

32 minutes ago
 PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner ..

PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..

37 minutes ago
 World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Mi ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..

1 hour ago
 Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

2 hours ago
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

3 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

4 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

4 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan