Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A man was killed by his rivals on an old enemy at Chak Shehzad Shahpur in Shahpur police limits.

Rescue 1122 said that Muhammad Ramzan (35) s/o Muhammad Yousaf had an old enmity with his village fellows.

On the day of the incident, they shot him dead. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital. An investigation is ongoing.