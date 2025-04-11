Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Old enmity claims life

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A man killed while another sustained injuries by firing of unknown armed suspects over an old enmity here near Teri Chowk Mouza Dhoray Wala on Friday.

According to Rescue officials,unknown suspects opened discriminate firing on two person over an old enmity near Teri Chowk.

As a result,Muhammad Safdar(35) died on the spot while,Muhammad Nazeer sustained multiple injuries

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot, shifted the injured to district headquarter hospital after providing first aid.

Body was handed over to their heirs.

Further investigation was underway.

