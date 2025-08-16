Old enmity claims life

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A person was shot dead over old enmity in suburban village of Basti Janan Wala near Kot Sultan,here on Saturday.

According to police sources,the incident occurred when Muhammad Waqas Gashkori,accompanied by unidentified accomplices, allegedly opened fire on Niaz Ahmad Gashkori, leaving him critically injured.

Rescue 1122 teams reached on the spot,shifted the victim to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital Kot Sultan.

Police registered the case and formed a special team to apprehend the suspects.