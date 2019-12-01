UrduPoint.com
Old Enmity Claims Life

Sun 01st December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Old enmity claims life

SIALKOT, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::A man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station on Sunday.

According to police, Parveen Akhtar, Azeem and three others allegedly stormed into the Buttur village and opened indiscriminate fire at Nughman (30) over an old enmity.

Nughman received a number of bullet wounds and died on the spot. The attackers fled the scene.

Police have sent the body for postmortem.

A case has been registered and investigation was under way.

