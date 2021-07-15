UrduPoint.com
Old Enmity Claims Life In Dasht

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:21 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Unknown armed persons shot dead a man over an old enmity near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Ali Hassan was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him near Jalab Gandan area.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing is stated to be an old feud.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

