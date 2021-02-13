Old Enmity Claims Life In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:49 PM
Rivals have allegedly fired to death a youth in addition to inflicting injuries to two passersby in the area of D-Type Colony police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Rivals have allegedly fired to death a youth in addition to inflicting injuries to two passersby in the area of D-Type Colony police station.
Police spokesman said on Saturday that 28-year-old Sabir alias Sabri resident of Dijkot was going on a motorcycle when his rivals allegedly opened fire at him near Kotrian Bridge at Sammundri Road to avenge old enmity.
As a result, Sabir received serious bullet injuries and died on-the-spot whereas two passersby Muhammad Ramzan (45) and Muzammal Hussain (21) received injuries during this incident.
Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.
Receiving information, the area police rushed to the spot and startedinvestigation after taking the body into custody.