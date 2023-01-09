Old enmity claims life in Faisalabad

A young man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Garh police station

Police said on Monday that Rae Umar Daraz, resident of Thatha Sajawal had an old rivalry with Jaffar etc. of the same locality.

In a fit of grudge, Jaffar along with his accomplices shot at and injured Rae Umar Daraz when was going on Rehmay Shah Road. The victim was being shifted to hospital whenhe succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.