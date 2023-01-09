UrduPoint.com

Old Enmity Claims Life In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 05:19 PM

A young man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Garh police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):A young man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Garh police station.

Police said on Monday that Rae Umar Daraz, resident of Thatha Sajawal had an old rivalry with Jaffar etc. of the same locality.

In a fit of grudge, Jaffar along with his accomplices shot at and injured Rae Umar Daraz when was going on Rehmay Shah Road. The victim was being shifted to hospital whenhe succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

