Old enmity claims life in Kachhi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead a man over an old enmity at Bala Nari area of Kachhi district on Sunday.

According to Levies, the victim identified as, Ali Muhammad, was on the way to home when armed assailants shot him dead near Goth Bohar area and fled from the scene.

The body of the deceased was handed over to heir after completion of medico legal formalities.