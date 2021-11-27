Old enmity claims life in kasur

A man was killed while three others sustained bullet injuries over land dispute, in the limits of Allahabad police station here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained bullet injuries over land dispute, in the limits of Allahabad police station here on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place at Joha Kuha Allahabad on the outskirts of Kasur where accused Abid, Naseer and Waseem came to the Younis house at Joha Kuha and allegedly opened fire at Younis and others over land dispute.

As a result, Younis was shot dead on the spot while Abid, Sarfaraz and Yousuf suffered bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to General hospital, Lahore.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was under way, said police.