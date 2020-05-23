UrduPoint.com
Old Enmity Claims Life In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 05:36 PM

A man was killed over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Khadian police station on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Khadian police station on Saturday.

According to police, Shabbir Ahmed had enmity with Mubashir Bhatti after his maternal uncle killed latter's parents over trivial issue, some six years ago.

In a fit grudge, Mubashir Bhatti with the abetment of three others opened fire at Shabbir when he came to see his relatives at Eidgah Khadian locality.

Shabbir received critical bullet wounds and he was being shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur when he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Khadian police have registered a case against Bubashir Bhatti, Shajjad Ahmed, Rafique and Ashraf.

Further investigation was underway.

