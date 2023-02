(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity in Dasht area of Quetta, police said on Friday.

The police said that Haji Mian Khan Pirkani was shot dead allegedly by the armed men of his rival tribe at Degari Cross. The assailants manage to escape.

The dead body was handed over to heirs after the completion of formalities.