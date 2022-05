(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :A man was killed over old enmity near Sillanwali lorry adda here on Sunday.

Police said that three unidentified armed persons traveling on a motorcycle opened fire at Ifftikhar (35), killing him on the spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body for autopsy.

Police registered case and started investigation.