Old enmity claims life in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) A man was gunned down on old enmity here at Mitha Tiwana G-road near Gunyaal farm under the jurisdiction of Jouharabad police station, here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that pioneer of irrigation department namely as Muhammad Akbar had an old enmity with Tahir, Khalid and others on some domestic issues.

On the day of incident they killed him after opening fire at him.

Police reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.