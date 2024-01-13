Old Enmity Claims Life In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) A man was killed over an old enmity here in the jurisdiction of Sadar police station on Saturday.
According to police, Manazar Ali and Khurram Shahzad, of Chak No 89 NB, had an enmity over a case.
On the day of the incident, accused Khurram Shahzad along with his accomplices opened firing on Manazar Ali.
Resultantly, Manazar Ali died on the spot while the accused managed to escape from the scene.
Upon getting information of the incident, police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot. The body was handed over to the family after postmortum.
On the report of the victim’s sister, police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.
Recent Stories
This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..
Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%
Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awards nine years imprisonment to drug peddler2 minutes ago
-
Seven profiteers held2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Department busts illegal wildlife trade, seizes rare animal skins52 minutes ago
-
11075 liters illegal fuel recovered during crackdown in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be the first priority. K ..1 hour ago
-
Bilawal likely to arrive in Bahawalpur today3 hours ago
-
AJK PM seeks int'l community's role to help resolve Kashmir issue without further delay3 hours ago
-
Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline3 hours ago
-
AJK-wide 05-day national polio-eradication campaign concludes3 hours ago
-
Mist likely to persist in Bahawalpur3 hours ago
-
Bilawal likely to arrive in Bahawalpur today3 hours ago
-
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats4 hours ago