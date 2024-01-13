Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) A man was killed over an old enmity here in the jurisdiction of Sadar police station on Saturday.

According to police, Manazar Ali and Khurram Shahzad, of Chak No 89 NB, had an enmity over a case.

On the day of the incident, accused Khurram Shahzad along with his accomplices opened firing on Manazar Ali.

Resultantly, Manazar Ali died on the spot while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Upon getting information of the incident, police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot. The body was handed over to the family after postmortum.

On the report of the victim’s sister, police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

