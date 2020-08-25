UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Enmity Claims Life In Yaru

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:02 PM

Old enmity claims life in Yaru

An old enmity has claimed a life in Yaru, Levies officer told on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :An old enmity has claimed a life in Yaru, Levies officer told on Tuesday.

They informed that Mohammad Hashim was killed by armed men in the Yaru area of Pishin.

The cause of killing was an old feud.

The dead body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after medico legal formalities.

Further investigations underway.

Related Topics

Dead Pishin

Recent Stories

SEC approves resumption of government activities

3 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

18 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

33 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

33 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

34 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.