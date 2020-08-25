Old enmity claims life in Yaru

An old enmity has claimed a life in Yaru, Levies officer told on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :An old enmity has claimed a life in Yaru, Levies officer told on Tuesday.

They informed that Mohammad Hashim was killed by armed men in the Yaru area of Pishin.

The cause of killing was an old feud.

The dead body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after medico legal formalities.

Further investigations underway.