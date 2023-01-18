Old enmity claims life of man

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down by his rivals over old enmity here in Tarkhanwala area on Wednesday.

Police said that Sanaullah (48) r/o Tarkhanwala had an old enmity with Muhammad Hayat on domestic issues.

On the day of incident, Hayat along with his three armed accomplices barged into Sanaullah house and killed him on the spot.

Police reached the spot,shifted the victim to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.