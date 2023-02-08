UrduPoint.com

Old Enmity Claims Life Of Man

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Old enmity claims life of man

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A young man was gunned down by his rival over old enmity at Nazeer chowk,Sultan Khail under the jurisdiction of Makarwal police on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Ayub (28) r/o Sultan Khail had an old enmity with his rivals Nadeem Khan and Shahaab Khan over domestic issues.

On the day of incident,they killed Ayub after opening fire at him when he was present at tea stall,Sultan chowk.Resultantly, he died on the spot .

Police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was under way .

