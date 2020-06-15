Old enmity claims life of youth in Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A youth was shot dead by his rival here on Monday in Rashkai area, police said.

Fatah Ullah resident of Rashkai lodged a report with Kalu Khan police station that he along with sons Aman Ullah and Akhtar Munir were on way to home when their rival named Jalal opened indiscriminate fire on them.

As result, he said his son Aman Ullah died on the spot while he and his other son escaped the attack. He said the incident was a result of old enmity.

Kalu Khan police after registering case against the accused started investigating.