Old enmity claims life, one injured in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead while another sustained injuries over an old dispute here at Tehsil Rojhan on Monday.

According to police sources, Tabrani tribe had dispute with Horrani tribe over domestic issues. On Monday, the people of Horrani tribe attacked the house of Laal Muhammad of Tabrani tribe.

As a result, Laal Muhammad and Bahadur Khan sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to Rojhan hospital where Laal Muhammad succumbed to injuries while Bahadur Khan was said to be out of danger.

DSP Sanaullah Mastoi told that there was a dispute between both tribes from last many years. He said that case has been registered against the criminals and they would be arrested soon.

He said that body has been handed over to heirs after conducting autopsy from the hospital.