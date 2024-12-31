Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Life, Other Injured In Swabi

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) An old enmity over land dispute claimed man's life while another injured in Swabi district.

Police said that Owasi Khan, Anas Ali and Umar Shah allegedly started firing at Altaf Khan and Muhammad Qasim when they were coming towards home.

As a result, Muhammad Qasim sustained injuries and Altaf Khan lost battle for life at hospital. The tragic incident occurred at Dobiyan in the limit of Yar Hussain police station over a land dispute. Police have registered case and started investigation.

