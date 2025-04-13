Old enmity claims lives of two brothers

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Two brothers were gunned down in a targeted attack near Mohallah Ghazi Khokhar, close to Bilal Masjid on UOG Ring Road, reportedly due to a long-standing family enmity, rescue and police sources confirmed.

The victims, identified as Malik Ahsan (45) and Malik Muhammad Hussain (52), sons of Malik Muhammad Riaz, were traveling in a car along with a female family member when six armed suspects riding two motorcycles ambushed their vehicle and opened fire. Both men on the front seats died on the spot, while the woman, Nasreen Bibi (40), wife of Malik Ahsan, seated in the back, remained unharmed.

According to Rescue 1122, the team responded promptly and secured the area. Police have launched an investigation, and efforts are underway to arrest the culprits.