Old Enmity Claims Lives Of Two Brothers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Two brothers were gunned down in a targeted attack near Mohallah Ghazi Khokhar, close to Bilal Masjid on UOG Ring Road, reportedly due to a long-standing family enmity, rescue and police sources confirmed.
The victims, identified as Malik Ahsan (45) and Malik Muhammad Hussain (52), sons of Malik Muhammad Riaz, were traveling in a car along with a female family member when six armed suspects riding two motorcycles ambushed their vehicle and opened fire. Both men on the front seats died on the spot, while the woman, Nasreen Bibi (40), wife of Malik Ahsan, seated in the back, remained unharmed.
According to Rescue 1122, the team responded promptly and secured the area. Police have launched an investigation, and efforts are underway to arrest the culprits.
Recent Stories
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI, JUI hold separate rallies in solidarity with people of Gaza1 hour ago
-
Delegation of US congress calls on Ayaz Sadiq2 hours ago
-
Pakistani overseas’ delegation visits Lok Virsa2 hours ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss regional peace, security3 hours ago
-
PTI negative politics hinders national's progress: Rana Ihsaan3 hours ago
-
Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects3 hours ago
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country3 hours ago
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up3 hours ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 933 hours ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO3 hours ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh4 hours ago