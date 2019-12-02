UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Enmity Claims One Life In Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:21 AM

Old enmity claims one life in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A youth was killed while his father sustained critical injuries as some unidentified persons opened firing near Orangi Town in Lahore on Monday morning.

According to police sources the victims were preparing their breakfast when some unknown gunmen entered into the house and opened fire.

The sources stated, the son died on the spot while father was received bullet injuries and shifted to a nearby hospital, initial investigation revealed the incident was the result of old enmity, the sources added.

