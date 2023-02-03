UrduPoint.com

Old Enmity Claims One Person In Larkana City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Old enmity claims one person in Larkana city

Some unidentified armed persons riding on motorcycles gunned down on Friday a youngman in Larkana city, in the limits of Darri Police Station of Larkana district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Some unidentified armed persons riding on motorcycles gunned down on Friday a youngman in Larkana city, in the limits of Darri Police Station of Larkana district.

The incident is said to be the outcome of an old dispute on matrimonial, police report said.

According to police reports, some unknown armed men riding on motorbike attacked near Gharo Bungalow, Station Road Larkana city on Arif Ali Abbasi, Incharge central Store of CMC Hospital Larkana.

He was riding on a motorcycle along with a person namely Zubair Mirjat, after offering Juma prayer on the way to CMC Hospital Larkana, the armed men attacked them by firing indiscriminately, that killed them on the spot.

The attackers escaped from the scene, police said.

However, the police reached the spot and took the dead body into its custody and later the dead body was given back to heirs after the postmortem at CMC Hospital Larkana.

Darri Police Station of Larkana city has registered a case against the killers.

Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Police Station Road Larkana Prayer From

Recent Stories

International Day of Human Fraternity recognises U ..

International Day of Human Fraternity recognises UAE’s contributions to promot ..

18 minutes ago
 Rupee goes down against US dollar beyond in interb ..

Rupee goes down against US dollar beyond in interbank market

26 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellors urge Govt to revive HEC Ordinance ..

Vice Chancellors urge Govt to revive HEC Ordinance 2002 in its original form

40 seconds ago
 The University of Karachi organizes walk in connec ..

The University of Karachi organizes walk in connection with 'Kashmir Day'

41 seconds ago
 PMD forecast light rain in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

PMD forecast light rain in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

43 seconds ago
 HBL PSL 8: Six future stars selected for supplemen ..

HBL PSL 8: Six future stars selected for supplementary round

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.