UrduPoint.com

Old Enmity Claims Three Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Old enmity claims three lives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Three persons including a woman were gunned down over old enmity here on Thursday.

Sahiwal police said that Mudassir had old enmity with his relative Sohail.On the day of incident, Sohail along with accomplices gunned down three members of a family and injured another.

The deceased were identified as -- Mudassir,Manzooran Bibi (mother),Nadim Abbas (cousin) s/o Yousaf, residents of mohala Hussainabad while Agha prame (brother of Mudassir) sustained bullet injuries.

On getting information,police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the bodies and injured to THQ hospital Sahiwal for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile,Regional Police officer (RPO), Sargodha, Shariq Kamal Siddiqui and District Police officer (DPO)Muhammad Faisal Kamran took notice and sought report of the sad incident .

Related Topics

Injured Police Sahiwal Sargodha Rescue 1122 Women Family Sad

Recent Stories

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elec ..

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elections in Punjab, KPK

2 minutes ago
 President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

27 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.