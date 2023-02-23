Old enmity claims three lives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Three persons including a woman were gunned down over old enmity here on Thursday.

Sahiwal police said that Mudassir had old enmity with his relative Sohail.On the day of incident, Sohail along with accomplices gunned down three members of a family and injured another.

The deceased were identified as -- Mudassir,Manzooran Bibi (mother),Nadim Abbas (cousin) s/o Yousaf, residents of mohala Hussainabad while Agha prame (brother of Mudassir) sustained bullet injuries.

On getting information,police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the bodies and injured to THQ hospital Sahiwal for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile,Regional Police officer (RPO), Sargodha, Shariq Kamal Siddiqui and District Police officer (DPO)Muhammad Faisal Kamran took notice and sought report of the sad incident .