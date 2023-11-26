Old Enmity Claims Three Lives
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 10:20 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Three people were gunned down over an old rivalry, in the jurisdiction of Chak Jhumra police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that police constable Imran Ashiq Goraya (50), resident
of Chak No.
186-RB Dogranwala along with his friend Ahsan (35) and gunman Kamran Rasool,
resident of Sargodha was returning back after attending a wedding function late Saturday night
when their rivals opened indiscriminate fire at them near Wapda City Gate No.3 on Canal Expressway.
As a result, Imran Ashiq and Ahsan received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot, while
Kamran Rasool (28) succumbed to his injuries at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital
Chak Jhumra.
Police were looking into the matter.