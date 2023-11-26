Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Three Lives

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Old enmity claims three lives

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Three people were gunned down over an old rivalry, in the jurisdiction of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that police constable Imran Ashiq Goraya (50), resident

of Chak No.

186-RB Dogranwala along with his friend Ahsan (35) and gunman Kamran Rasool,

resident of Sargodha was returning back after attending a wedding function late Saturday night

when their rivals opened indiscriminate fire at them near Wapda City Gate No.3 on Canal Expressway.

As a result, Imran Ashiq and Ahsan received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot, while

Kamran Rasool (28) succumbed to his injuries at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital

Chak Jhumra.

Police were looking into the matter.

