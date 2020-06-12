UrduPoint.com
Old Enmity Claims Three Lives In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:43 PM

Old enmity claims three lives in Faisalabad

Three persons were killed in two separate incidents over enmity in the city and adjoining area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in two separate incidents over enmity in the city and adjoining area.

According to police here on Friday, Danyal, a grade-9 student along with his cousin Naveed Anjum was on his way to Chak No 83-Khaddian in Dihkot police area when the alleged accused Sageer, Tanveer and three others opened fire at them. As a result Danyal died on the spot while his cousin Naveed suffered bullet injuries. Police have shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

In second incident, two persons Akbar and Imran of Chak No 97-GB in Saddar Police Jarranwala limits were sitting outside their home when a car rider Saqib along with his three accomplices of same locality opened indiscriminate fire at them. As a rest both died on the spot, however the alleged killers fled from the scene.

Police have shifted the bodies to mortuary and registered a case against 4 accused. Furtherinvestigations are in progress.

